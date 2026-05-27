Ranger’s brush with a black bear temporarily closed this Mount Rainier trail

Mount Rainier National Park says a ranger’s brush with a black bear is the reason staff temporarily closed part of the Wonderland Trail.

The trail – which spans from Nadara Falls to Stevens Canyon Road – was shut down on May 20 after a ranger ran into a black bear during a foot patrol.

According to staff, the ranger was okay and the bear didn’t display any aggressive behavior.

The encounter appears to have been inadvertent.

Out of an abundance of caution, staff swept the area for additional hikers, and the park had temporarily closed the section of the trail.

“Encounters between wildlife and humans can occur in the park, particularly during periods of increased wildlife activity in spring. The park reminds visitors to remain alert, maintain appropriate distance from wildlife, hike in groups when possible, and follow park guidance for wildlife safety,” the park shared.

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