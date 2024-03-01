Random drive-by shooting on I-5 in Tukwila leaves Navy veteran critically wounded

A man is in the hospital recovering after being shot multiple times while driving on I-5 near Tukwila.

It happened last Monday just before 11 p.m. on southbound I-5 near the I-405 interchange in Tukwila.

“From what I understand the vehicle was hit multiple times, and so was he,” said WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

WSP believes this was a random shooting.

The man was later identified as Evan Hershey. His family setup a GoFundMe to help with medical services.

Hershey’s family says he is a Navy veteran, who made the commute on I-5 every day. Last week, his commute home was life-changing. He tells his family he was ambushed when a car drove up alongside him and opened fire.

“From what I gather there is anywhere from 12 to 20 shots that hit his car,” says his brother, Adam Hershey.

He says Evan was shot in both the knee and spine but still managed to safely bring his car to a stop and call 911.

“That’s the most amazing part about this whole story is Evan didn’t have the use of his legs when he did a controlled stop under fire. After that he did his own wound care, his own coordination for emergency services,” says Adam.

He says Evan continues to fight every day; working toward a new normal, despite the trauma and injuries that remain.

“The goal here is not for him to be a handi-capable person, it’s to be an independent, strong person that was before. Maybe it looks different for us, but at least he’s going back to that,” says Adam.

While the family wants justice for Evan, they’re grateful for the outpouring of love, particularly on his GoFundMe page. They witness strangers every hour chipping in.

“I cannot express how much faith in humanity the city of Seattle, and the counties have put in me and my family after this because everybody has banded together. People that don’t even know him,” says Adam.

