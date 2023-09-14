Rally to be held where Seattle police officer hit and killed woman

SEATTLE — A rally organized by the Seattle Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (SAARPR) is set for 5 p.m. at the intersection where Seattle Officer Kevin Dave hit and killed Jaahnavi Kandula with his patrol car.

“We need transparency. We need accountability. We need justice. We deserve better as a city, and those responsible for enforcing laws should be held to the highest standard, not given as much leeway to kill citizens with nigh-impunity as possible,” said SAARPR spokesperson Ray Mitchell.

Dave had hit Kandula while driving 74 miles an hour through the 25 miles an hour intersection of Dexter Ave and Thomas Street in South Lake Union while responding to a call.

New body camera footage released on Sept. 11 showed Seattle Police Officers Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer mocking Kandula’s death. In the recording, Auderer is heard laughing, saying that her life had “limited value.”

This resulted in a public apology letter from the Mayor of Seattle, as well as outrage from several local leaders.

