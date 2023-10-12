Raises considered for Pierce County leaders, including $15K each for sheriff, executive

TACOMA, Wash. — A pay raise is on the table for elected leaders in Pierce County.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported the Pierce County Council will consider raises that would be given over a two-year period.

They include a 9% pay hike for Sheriff Ed Troyer and a 7% raise for Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier.

Both increases add up to about $15,000 each by 2025.

The Pierce County Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials recommended the pay increases based on factors like inflation and job duties.

“According to a county staff report, as of Jan. 1, 2023, County Executive Bruce Dammeier was to be paid $214,540 this year, and Sheriff Ed Troyer $186,283, the assessor-treasurer $155,918 and the auditor $154,477,” the News Tribune reported.

The raises are expected to go up for a final vote on Nov. 14.

