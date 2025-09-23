Quinceañera dress stores in Western Washington targeted in thefts by groups of women

EVERETT, Wash. — Quinceañera dress store owners in Everett say they’re being targeted by groups of women carrying young children, who are allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise.

Everett police are searching for a group of women who are accused of stealing from one boutique and hitting the owner’s daughter with their car.

KIRO 7 has confirmed at least five stores have been targeted across Everett, Burien and Tacoma. Thieves have focused on high-value quinceañera gowns, which can cost several thousand dollars each.

Eli Vazquez, the daughter of the owner of Las Tres Beautifuls Boutique in Everett, says she was working alone when a group of women came into the store. She says the women tried distracting her, attempting to get her into dressing rooms and holding up gowns to block her view.

“She was like, ‘Oh, just come help me,” Vazquez said. “Trying to grab my wrist and stuff.”

It clicked that something wasn’t right, but it was too late. The other women were already running out of the store.

Vazquez tried following them, screaming at them to release the gown they stole. She said some of the women held her back, and eventually they hit her with their car as they were driving off.

“I’ve cried because it’s so upsetting, but now I think I’m just past the feeling sad. I’m just really mad,” she said.

The women allegedly stole a gown that the store had planned to giveaway for free at an upcoming community event. It took nine months to make.

In total, the women reportedly stole somewhere between $2000 and $2800 worth of merchandise.

The theft is similar to what other store owners have reported to KIRO 7. All describe suspects wearing long skirts and carrying young children. They attempt to distract store employees while concealing merchandise under their skirts.

Mayron Hernandez, co-owner of Celeste’s Boutique in Everett, described a similar encounter with women wearing the same clothing on the same day.

Hernandez said the woman targeted the most expensive dress in the store (worth over $3000), but made off with nothing after employees became suspicious and guarded the door.

“Money is very tight nowadays too,” he said. “The economy is not as good as it used to be in the past. So to lose something like this… it’s devastating for my business.”

Hernandez said their sister store in Burien was targeted too.

Another boutique in Burien reported a similar theft around the same time, as did another in Tacoma.

Despite the challenges, Vazquez remains hopeful about the outcome of the investigation.

“I know we’re going to catch them,” she said. “I know we are.”

Police are actively investigating the incidents and are urging anyone with information to contact the Everett Police Department.

