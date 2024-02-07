Puyallup security guard assaulted twice by alleged shoplifting duo

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police say the same security guard was assaulted twice in separate locations by the same duo of alleged female shoplifters.

Police have not arrested the women and are seeking help from the public.

The first incident happened at Walmart in Puyallup. The two women pictured were stopped from shoplifting by a security guard. One of the women then reportedly assaulted the security guard.

A few weeks later the women saw the same security guard at another location, where police say the duo assaulted him a second time.

If you recognize these women Puyallup police ask that you call their TipLine at 253-770-3343 or email them at tips@puyallupwa.gov

