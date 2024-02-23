Puyallup police search for alleged shoplifting suspects

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police say that two people stole merchandise from a Dick’s Sporting Goods earlier this month.

Officers are now reaching out to the community for help with the investigation.

“Can you ID these suspects?” said a spokesperson.

If you have information, police ask that you call the tip line at 253-770-3343.

