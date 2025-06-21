Pursuit suspect caught on surveillance after crashing into parked car, tracked down by K9

EVERETT, Wash. — South County deputies arrested a pursuit suspect after they were caught on surveillance video and tracked down by a K9 unit Wednesday night.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), South County deputies were called out to assist Mill Creek Police Department officers at around 10 p.m. on June 18.

Deputies were told that a vehicle trying to evade officers had crashed into a parked car in the driveway of a home near Mariner High School and I-5 in Everett.

An alert resident reportedly told officers that her home surveillance cameras had captured the suspect running down the side of her house and into her backyard.

SCSO reports that K9 Dico began searching and quickly alerted to a shed in the backyard of a residence on the other side of the highway, near 4th Drive SE.

Deputies say the suspect “wisely surrendered” and was taken into custody without further incident.

