A ‘Purrfect’ ending: Missing cat found in Monroe flies home to Minnesota

MONROE, Wash. — There is a ‘pawsitive’ update to a story KIRO 7 News first reported in August.

A missing cat found in Monroe, Washington has returned home to Minnesota.

This week, Finn flew home with the help of his newfound friends.

Stephanie Miotke, who found Finn this summer, says a man named Hal Henning saw Finn’s story and offered to transport him on his next visit to see his daughter.

“Unfortunately a flight delay pushed things back, but it did give Finn a lot of time to hang out with Hal’s fellow flight attendant friends and put some smiles on a few other passengers’ faces,” Miotke told KIRO 7.

“Once landed, a rental car of a fancy nature was acquired, and Finn was able to ride in the literal lap of luxury to Hal’s daughters house, where he spent the night until Lea could meet up with them this morning.”

‘Finn’ the cat disappeared from Middle River in early July.

“Finn was found in a very industrial part of Monroe where we were not really sure how he ended up there,” Miotke told KIRO 7.

A scan of his microchip helped Miotke get in touch with his owner, Lea Hasbargen.

“I was just so happy he was alive, and you know, someone found him until she was like, Oh, he’s in Washington. I was like, wait – what,” Hasbargen said.

Miotke says she doted on Finn regularly until they could arrange him a safe flight home.

“I apologize if he’s a little spoiled,” Miotke joked.

