Firefighters put out SeaTac apartment fire that destroys entrance

Puget Sound firefighters put out a fire on Saturday that destroyed the entire front entrance of an apartment.

The fire happened in SeaTac in the 3700 block of 209th Place, according to Puget Sound Fire.

Neighbors used fire extinguishers to put out the fire. The sprinkler system also went off which helped diminish the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Puget Sound Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 3700 block of 209th Place. Neighbors used fire extinguishers to control the fire. The fire sprinkler system activated to help extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/uvsp5KhEUC — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) July 23, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group