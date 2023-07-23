Local

Firefighters put out SeaTac apartment fire that destroys entrance

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Puget Sound apartment fire (Puget Sound Fire)

Puget Sound firefighters put out a fire on Saturday that destroyed the entire front entrance of an apartment.

The fire happened in SeaTac in the 3700 block of 209th Place, according to Puget Sound Fire.

Neighbors used fire extinguishers to put out the fire. The sprinkler system also went off which helped diminish the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

