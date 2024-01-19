Puget Sound firefighters battle ‘fully involved’ house fire

RAVENSDALE, Wash. — Puget Sound firefighters are battling a house fire in the 25800 block of Landsburg Road Southeast.

Officials say the house was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived.

“Firefighters are using a defensive fire attack and using a water shuttle operation,” said a spokesperson.

Firefighters are using a defensive fire attack and using a water shuttle operation. pic.twitter.com/DY55r0VGf2 — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) January 19, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group