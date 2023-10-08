Puget Sound Fire and Renton PD battle 2-alarm commercial fire

RENTON, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire and the Renton Police Department are working to extinguish a 2-alarm apartment fire in Renton.
Officials say to expect delays around Airport Way and Logan Avenue South.
Detours will be posted.
Renton PD assisting @RentonRFA with traffic around the area of a commercial building fire. Expect detours/delays around Airport Way/Logan Ave S. No further details/sh pic.twitter.com/P68YjWEgDQ— Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) October 8, 2023
This is an evolving story and updates will follow shortly when more information becomes available.
