Puget Sound Fire and Renton PD battle 2-alarm commercial fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Fire

RENTON, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire and the Renton Police Department are working to extinguish a 2-alarm apartment fire in Renton.

Crews are battling a fire in Renton.

Officials say to expect delays around Airport Way and Logan Avenue South.

Detours will be posted.

This is an evolving story and updates will follow shortly when more information becomes available.

