Puget Sound Energy to open new Operations Training Center in Puyallup

BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Thursday, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) announced that it will break ground on what will be a new training facility for employees and first responders in Puyallup.

In partnership with Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate development firm, PSE looks to open a new facility that will provide important hands-on training to its field workers, first responders, engineers, and project management staff.

PSE said that the new facility will allow training to be centralized in a controlled environment with classrooms, labs and an outdoor neighborhood that will be used to simulate real-life scenarios.

“This state-of-the-art training center demonstrates PSE’s commitment to a highly skilled workforce and culture of safety for PSE employees and our many partners,” said Ron Roberts, PSE’s senior vice president of Energy Resources.

Training will include working on legacy systems used to deliver energy and a focus on new systems that are part of grid modernization.

“We are proud to have partnered with Puget Sound Energy on this significant project that will support the company’s growth for years to come,” said Mike Nelson, Trammel Crow Company’s Seattle office market leader. “Our team looks forward to seeing this innovative training facility come to life and matriculate its first students in 2025.”

Groundbreaking is scheduled for August 13.

©2024 Cox Media Group