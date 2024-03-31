Public to thank for arrest of Silverdale bank robbery suspect

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is crediting citizen tips for the capture of a suspect in a recent bank robbery in Silverdale.

Deputies say on Wednesday a white male held up the Navy Federal Credit Union at 3340 NW Randall Way.

On Thursday the sheriff’s office released bank surveillance video of the robbery on their social media pages.

Then on Saturday afternoon they released a new video, showing the suspect in handcuffs.

Thanks to your tips the man wanted in connection with a hold-up at the Navy Federal Credit Union at 3340 NW Randall Way, Silverdale on Wednesday, March 27th is now in custody.



