Public Health says avoid the water at these King County beaches due to high levels of bacteria

SEATTLE — With temperatures expected in the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow, many will be taking to the water. However, you may want to avoid the water at certain beaches.

As of today, Public Health – Seattle & King County is recommending that people and pets stay out of the water at Juanita Beach Park in Kirkland and Greenlake in Seattle.

Right now, the water at both beaches could make you sick. Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends that people and pets do not swim or play in the water here.

Recent water tests found high bacteria, which means there is poop in the water from people, pets, or wildlife. There could also be algae blooms in the area.

Germs from the bacteria in the water can cause problems such as rashes, diarrhea, throwing up or feeling nauseous, stomachaches, headaches, or fever.

It is also possible to get an infection in your eyes, ears, nose, throat, or skin, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of getting sick.

People should avoid the water for at least a week until additional testing can be done.

Signs will be posted indicating that people should stay out of the water.

For test dates and results, and other places to swim, visit the King County Swimming Beach Monitoring web page.

