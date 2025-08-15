Providence Health to lay off 126 WA employees this fall

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Providence Health announced that it will be cutting jobs across Washington this fall.

According to a new state filing, 126 Providence Health employees are expected to be laid off in early October. Approximately 60 of these cuts affect the Spokane area, while the rest are spread across other locations throughout Washington.

Providence claimed rising costs, insurance delays, and policy changes prompted the layoffs, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. Providence Health is also bracing for any fallout from the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Providence Health employs 46,000 people statewide, and 123,000 across the nation. Providence Health operates medical centers in Alaska, Oregon, California, Montana, and New Mexico, in addition to Washington.

In June, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett stated it would reduce certified nursing assistant staffing by approximately 25%.

The layoffs come despite positive financial growth in its second-quarter financial report. Providence reported revenue of $7.91 billion, compared to operating costs of $21 million, both of which represent improvements over the same time period last year, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

