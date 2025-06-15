Protesters set fire at entrance to Seattle federal building

Protesters returned the the Seattle federal building on 2nd Avenue Saturday evening, after a day of mostly peaceful rallies across Puget Sound.
Just before 11 p.m., several individuals, all dressed in black, made their way down 2nd Avenue.
While a handful stopped to lay in the road, others continued down to the building.
According to the SDOT camera, a person on a motorcycle with a flaming torch helped set a box on fire which was then rushed to the entrance of the building.
The protesters then started a bonfire at the entrance of the building, while lighting fireworks.
Seattle police were seen getting into their gear blocks away.
By 11:10 p.m., the fire appeared to be out. Protesters where then seen blocking 2nd Avenue at Madison.
UPDATE: SB 2nd Ave at Spring St blocked. Seek alternate routes and use caution. pic.twitter.com/SiSCk6tlRM— SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 15, 2025
By 11:30 p.m., there was a stalemate between officers and protesters, with police staged at Spring and protesters across Madison.
This post will be updated as the scene progresses.
©2025 Cox Media Group