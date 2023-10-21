Protest concerning Middle East war blocks downtown Seattle streets

SEATTLE — A protest concerning the war in the Middle East is blocking downtown Seattle streets on Saturday.

The Seattle Department of Transportation posted about the protest moving southbound on 2nd Avenue at Pike Street

SDOT says to use alternative routes and use caution.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll has reached 4,385, while 13,561 people have been wounded.

