Protest in Bellevue and Seattle, rooted in common goal of freedom of speech

SEATTLE — In Bellevue, supporters of Charlie Kirk gathered to honor the conservative commentator, who was assassinated last week.

At the same time, a separate demonstration in Seattle protested the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, citing concerns over free speech.

The demonstration in Bellevue saw participants waving flags and forming a prayer circle in memory of Kirk to emphasize his focus on civil discourse and faith.

“His fearless proclamation of his faith,” Nellie Zagrean said, “Going out and just wanting to open communication between every walk of life. Young, old, whatever you believed in, he wanted to communicate and have people show that this can be done peacefully and without violence.”

The supporters stood on the 60th overpass pedestrian bridge as several cars drove by on 405, many honking in support.

“We are here showing that we support Charlie Kirk’s movement,” said Bryan Zagrean, “We’re still going to let his voice be heard throughout the world.”

In Seattle, protestors at KOMO Plaza expressed their frustration over what they perceive as an attack on free speech following Kimmel’s suspension.

“It was because of pressure,” Heidi Marsh said, “It was because the people with the money and the power decided that they didn’t want to upset [President] Trump.”

Marsh says Kimmel’s comments that led to the suspension were aimed at the President, not Kirk.

“There are comedic routines on both sides of the spectrum, and if we can’t laugh at ourselves, then we’ve really lost our souls,” Marsh said.

Despite the geographical distance, people at both demonstrations shared a common hope of wanting the country to come together, especially for freedom of speech.

“America’s always been a place where it’s freedom of speech. We think you can be free; it’s a land of opportunity.” Bryan said.

While one of the organizers of the Kimmel Protest, Devin Hermanson, condemns the political violence Kirk was a victim of.

“We all think that is horrific,” Hermanson said, “Charlie Kirk should be alive and with his family and kids.”

Protesters in Seattle have vowed to continue their demonstrations until Jimmy Kimmel is back on air.

A memorial service for Charlie Kirk is scheduled to take place in Glendale, Arizona.

©2025 Cox Media Group