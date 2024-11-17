Prosecutors demand defense team evidence in Fall City murder case

FALL CITY, Wash. — State prosecutors in the murder case of a Fall City family are now demanding every piece of data taken from the home by the defense team, saying they might have tampered with the scene.

The team is defending a 15-year-old boy from Fall City who has been charged with five counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder in the deaths of his parents and three siblings.

His team wanted access back into the house where the crime occurred and were granted permission by a judge earlier this month, after successfully arguing there was some merit to the initial 911 call. During that call, the charged teen claimed his brother had killed everyone before committing suicide.

The King County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t allowed to go in with the defense team, so there was no observation, but deputies did document what changed in the home after the defense team left.

After comparing documentation from the King County Sheriff’s Office before and after the defense’s search, state prosecutors say, “It is clear that defense counsel and their agents exceeded the permitted scope of their search under the court’s order.”

Prosecutors say the defense team may have moved shoes and backpacks, compromised the bedrooms, and changed the places of certain items.





©2024 Cox Media Group