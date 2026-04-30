Propane tanks explode as fire destroys travel trailer in Lake Stevens park

A fire destroyed a travel trailer at Lake Connor Park on Tuesday, prompting officials to warn of preparation techniques as wildfire season approaches.

At approximately 9:19 a.m., Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) crews responded to a fully involved travel trailer fire at Lake Connor Park in Lake Stevens, SRFR announced.

As crews were responding, the department received reports of a propane tank explosion at the scene. As SRFR arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames, with two 30-pound propane tanks actively venting flames through their relief valves.

The fire eventually extended toward nearby trees and vegetation, while radiant heat destroyed a golf cart parked roughly 20 feet away.

SRFR’s crews began working quickly to contain and fully extinguish the fire.

The department noted that no firefighters or civilians were injured. SRFR Fire Marshals are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

“We thank Marysville Fire District for their assistance,” SRFR stated.

Warm weather ramps up across the region, wildfire season nears

While Seattle could hit 80 degrees as early as this weekend, SRFR noted now is the time to prepare for wildfire season.

The department offered a few tips, like creating a defensible space around a site by clearing leaves, debris, and flammable materials at least 30 feet from a home.

These proactive measures can help reduce the risk of a vegetation fire that could affect a person’s property.

Even if Seattle doesn’t reach the 80-degree mark this weekend, the warmest stretch of the year will kick off in May, according to meteorologist Scott Sistek, who runs Emerald City Weather Blog.

Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees, while Friday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees, according to NWS. Saturday, which is opening day for boating, is also forecast to be partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

The big warm-up happens Sunday and sticks around into Monday before cooling back down on Tuesday, when NWS forecasts a high of only 71 degrees.

While weather models currently hover slightly below 80 degrees, Sistek said those models tend to underestimate warming in the longer range, meaning there is a strong chance Seattle will hit that mark next week.

Those planning to cool off by the water should also keep in mind that cold water can kill, even on hot summer days, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation. City officials recommend staying close to shore and resting when cold or tired. They also urge people to wear a life vest when on a boat, inner tube, or raft, and while swimming in lakes and rivers.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

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