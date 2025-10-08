Prolific graffiti tagger arrested twice last year faces charges

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a prolific graffiti tagger in Pierce County.

Investigators said he is responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage and cleanup. He was arrested twice last year.

His tags can be seen all over—on private property, on public property, along roads and highways, all over Pierce County.

His name is Tony Lim, 46, and following his arrest last weekend, he’s expected to face misdemeanor and felony charges, including malicious mischief.

Prolific graffiti tagger causes over $30,000 in cleanup costs

“Total cost of cleanup, as of the date of arrest, was upwards of $32,000,” WSP Trooper Kameron Watts said.

Cleanup on public property is paid for by taxpayers. And it’s even more expensive when you consider private cleanup by private businesses and private citizens.

“When you’re talking public property, it’s public dollars that have to be spent in order to clean these messes up,” Watts said. “That’s money that could otherwise go to things that people care for.”

Follow James Lynch on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group