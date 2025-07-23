Prolific burglar who repeatedly led police in high-speed chases sentenced

WASHINGTON — Gary Moyer, a 39-year-old prolific burglar and thief, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to 28 criminal charges, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

Moyer’s charges include burglary, theft, possession of stolen vehicles, theft of motor vehicles, unlawful possession of firearms, arson, and malicious mischief.

Moyer’s crime spree included the theft of an ATM on SE Mile Hill Dr. on December 12, 2022, using a stolen tow truck.

He also crashed a stolen car into a cannabis retail store on November 15, 2022, and committed several break-ins at hardware and equipment businesses.

Deputies say he has also led law enforcement on high-speed chases on several occasions.

He was arrested on February 22, 2023, after fleeing from police in Eugene and Salem, Oregon. He eventually surrendered following an armed standoff with law enforcement.

©2025 Cox Media Group