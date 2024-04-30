Pro-Palestinian student protesters set up encampment in UW quad

SEATTLE — Dozens of student protesters have set up an encampment at the Quad inside the University of Washington, demanding the school cut all ties with Israel, Boeing, and end repression against all pro-Palestinian students, faculty and staff.

“But were going to see action taken both at this university and across the city until these demands are met and the genocide in Gaza ends,” Mathieu Chabaud with the group Progressive Student Union said.

KIRO 7 crews noticed nearly a dozen tents in place at the Quad. Throughout the day, the group would chant hoping the school would take notice. Several students who walked by the encampment like Andrew Kuhn expressed concern over these sorts of protests, given how quickly they’ve escalated at other universities across the country.

“I’m more concerned with how these students are, what these students are calling for in their chants concerning the future of Israel and Palestine,” Kuhn said.

The university put up no camping signs in response to this; however, student protestors didn’t seem phased by them.

“I know if somebody set up a bunch of tents in my front yard I’d go out there and ask what was going on,” Chabaud said.

KIRO 7 has reached out the university on how they will handle the situation but haven’t heard back. And as tensions over the ongoing conflict in Gaza remain high, everyone is hoping peace will come soon.

“So, I just really wish we could call for more peace and come from a place where we want killing to stop and we don’t want more violence as things go forward,” Kuhn said.

