Pride, pirates, and car shows: Seattle summer activities in full swing

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

It’s a busy weekend in the area as Seattle summer activities are taking off, and we are already heading into the final days of June, so let’s get to it.

There are Pride celebrations across the region, including some of the main events of the month. PrideFest is on Capitol Hill on Saturday and in the Seattle Center on Sunday. According to Seattle Pride Guide, Saturday will feature five blocks of street festivals plus a makers village and more in Cal Anderson Park. Sunday will feature three stages, over 100 artists, and lots more throughout the Seattle Center. PrideFest runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free for all ages to attend.

Sunday is the Pride Parade throughout downtown Seattle, so you can expect big crowds in the city. There will be a pre-parade party at Westlake Park, and the parade will officially start at 11 a.m. at Fourth and Pike and end at Denny Way. For more details, visit the parade’s website.

There are a lot more Pride events throughout the weekend, and you can find more information about those right here.

Seattle summer activities include movies, Pride, street fairs, and more

Don’t be alarmed when you see pirates taking over Alki Beach this weekend, as it is time for the Seafair Pirates Landing. Look for the pirates to land around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, but Seafair’s website stated there will be festivities before. Once they have made landfall, the crew will entertain the kids and share their treasures.

“Barbie” the movie will be playing at Benaroya Hall Friday and Saturday, and if you haven’t seen the Seattle Symphony perform a score to a movie, this would be a great one to check out. Seeing the films with live music adds a whole extra layer of fun to the experience, and you can enjoy a photo booth and other pre-show fun as well. You can get tickets on the Seattle Symphony’s website.

A couple of fun free street fairs are also this weekend. Urban Craft Uprising is hosting Gobble Up, which will feature 80 local food and beverage vendors at Lake Union Park, Saturday is the Greenwood Car Show, where not only will you find blocks of classic cars, hot rods and more, there will also be car themed activities for the kids and of course live food and music. Doesn’t get much more summer than a car show. Both of these events are free to attend.

Also, for those motorheads out there, Friday is the first Motors and Movies event of the summer at the LeMay-America’s Car Museum in Tacoma. There will be a concession stand and a 40-foot outdoor movie screen. Gates will open for parking at 6:30 p.m., and the 2007 version of Transformers will be shown at sunset. Parking will be first-come come first-served serve and you are welcome to bring lawn chairs and yard games.

If you want to celebrate the 4th of July a little early, Freedom Fest is going on at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Saturday at 1 p.m. There will be carnival rides, a car show, carnival games and entertainers, food trucks, and plenty more. There will also be live music and a fireworks show to close out the day. Registering online ahead of time will help you avoid delays, but you can show up day of and still get in.

It’s also time for the Bremerton Bridge Blast on Saturday. There you will find the boardwalk festival on the Bremerton Boardwalk from noon to 10:15 p.m., or if you are looking to kick back and relax a bit more, there will be food trucks and plenty of green space to set up your chairs and picnic blankets at Evergreen Rotary Park. You’ll be able to catch the fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. from both locations. This event is free to attend.

The summer is in full swing, and I want to know the cool things that you have planned. Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

