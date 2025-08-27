‘Pretty Lucky’: Flesh-eating disease survivor returns home to Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Ted Neiland nearly died twice after contracting the rare flesh-eating bacteria.

The bacteria, necrotizing fasciitis, had infected Neiland and all the way down to his bone in some parts of his body.

Neiland is now returned home to the house he shares with his wife, Sally Neiland, in Marysville after facing months of rehabilitation.

He says the experience has given him a new lease on life.

He underwent a skin graft to replace the flesh that was taken to save his life.

During the 28 days Neiland spent at Providence Regional Medical Center, his family came close to dying twice, and he almost lost a leg.

When Neiland first arrived at Providence Medical Center last month, he was suffering from what he thought was a pretty bad spider bite.

But he was actually suffering from a rare flesh-eating disease rapidly consuming his left leg.

“They carved away about a quarter of the tissue from behind my knee down to the bone,” Neiland said.

According to Snohomish County Public Health, necrotizing fasciitis is a life-threatening syndrome.

It is an acute bacterial soft tissue infection that causes severe disease that can spread quickly.

But this lifelong musician is already planning his return to the bandstand after having to cancel his band’s remaining gigs this year in Eastern Washington.

Others who have had the infection have reached out to Neiland.

And after cheating death, he says he now wants to live by giving back.

“Yeah, I just want to try to be of service to other people just the way people have been in service to me in this whole thing,” he said.

Now he is preparing for the skin grafts and rehab he still must endure.

But he says that after everything he went through, he is filled with gratitude.

