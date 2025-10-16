President of Seattle University departing to lead Georgetown University

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Seattle University is preparing for a leadership transition after its president, Eduardo Peñalver, announced he will leave his post to become president of Georgetown University.

Peñalver, who has been Seattle University’s president since 2021, announced his tenure will conclude next summer. He will be the president of Georgetown University starting July 1, 2026, replacing John DeGioia, who previously led the school for 25 years before suffering from a stroke.

“This was not an easy decision, but one I make with gratitude for all that we have accomplished together and confidence in the university’s continued momentum,” Peñalver said. “While I am excited about the opportunity to continue my work in Jesuit higher education at such a pivotal moment, I am also sad to be leaving Seattle University and the Pacific Northwest, which will always be my home.”

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, Peñalver is the first president in Seattle University’s history who is not a Jesuit priest.

Among Peñalver’s accomplishments was the acquisition and integration of the Cornish College of the Arts into Seattle University, which was finalized last June.

“Eduardo has guided our university with vision and integrity through a period of significant transformation,” Pat Callans, chair of Seattle University’s Board of Trustees, stated. “His contributions have strengthened our academic mission, deepened our Jesuit, Catholic identity, and positioned Seattle University for continued success. We are profoundly thankful for his service and partnership.”

Peñalver earned his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University before obtaining his law degree from Yale. Before becoming Seattle University’s president, he worked for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and was the dean of Cornell University’s law school.

A national search for Peñalver’s successor is officially underway.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group