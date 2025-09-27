President of Horizon Air will be next chief operating officer of Alaska Airlines

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Alaska Air Group is going through several leadership transitions.

Jason Berry, the president of Horizon Air and executive vice president of Cargo for Alaska Air Group, will be the new chief operating officer (COO) of Alaska Airlines.

“Berry brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of leading teams with heart and precision,” Alaska Air Group wrote in its news release. “His experience spans cargo, ground services, and regional operations, including leadership roles at Air Canada, Cargolux, and McGee Air Services.”

Berry is taking over for current COO Constance von Muehlen, who is retiring after nearly 15 years with the airline.

“Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing safety, reliability, and innovation across the airline’s operations,” the news release stated.

Berry will begin his new role on November 3.

Horizon Air names new CEO amid Alaska Airlines transition

Meanwhile, Andy Schneider will become Horizon Air’s next CEO and president. Schneider is currently the senior vice president of People at Alaska.

“Over her more than 35 years with Air Group, Schneider has held various operations roles, including as Alaska’s vice president of inflight and call center services and senior vice president of people and customer services at Horizon. Her leadership will guide Horizon Air into its next chapter,” Alaska Air Group wrote.

Berry expressed enthusiasm for the new position.

“This is an incredibly exciting time at Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines,” Berry said in the news release. “As we move toward the next integration milestone, a single operating certificate, we’re bringing together incredible frontline teams who will continue to lead the industry in safety, remarkable customer service, and operational excellence.”

Last year, Alaska closed its $1 billion purchase of Hawaiian Airlines.

Alaska assumed about $900 million in Hawaiian debt. The airline said it would keep Hawaiian as a separate brand to eliminate the need to repaint planes.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group