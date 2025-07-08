Preservation work begins soon for 65 spots on WA highways

Next week, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will begin road repairs on more than two dozen highways across five counties.

The repairs include crack sealing, concrete panel replacement, and targeted pavement repairs in 65 locations.

Work begins at 8 p.m. on July 14 in Whatcom County and will move south towards King County.

WSDOT says it will share schedules once they’re finalized for each project.

Rain may cancel or delay work.

Drivers can expect lowered speed limits in some areas as well as nighttime ramp, lane, and shoulder closures with signed detours.

Here are the areas where the repairs will take place:

King County

Interstate 5: Approximately 5 miles of both directions of the mainline and 6 miles of the express lanes in Seattle between the Ship Canal Bridge and Northgate. Additionally, there will be ramp work in the Federal Way, Tukwila, and Shoreline areas.

I-405: Approximately 3 miles in both directions in the Kirkland area.

State Route 167: Approximately 4 miles in both directions near Kent and 1 mile in Renton.

State Route 18: Approximately 6 miles in both directions near Maple Valley and ramps to I-5 in Federal Way.

US 2: Near Skykomish.

State Routes 161, 202, 203, 518, 520, 522, 523, and 527.

Snohomish County

I-5: Ramps in both directions in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Everett.

US 2: Near Monroe, Sultan, and Gold Bar.

State Routes 96, 99, 203, 524, 525, 527, 529, 530, and 531.

Skagit County

I-5: Ramps from State Route 20 in Burlington and to College Way in Mount Vernon.

Whatcom County

I-5: King and Ohio street ramps in Bellingham.

State Routes 11, 539, 542, 544 and 548.

Island County

State Route 20: South of Deception Pass.

Some of the repair work will continue into 2026.

