Prepare for overnight lane closures on the Ship Canal Bridge this week

SEATTLE — Drivers using southbound I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge should prepare for lane reductions this week.

The bridge will be reduced to two lanes nightly starting tonight through Friday morning, on Oct. 17.

Lane closures will start each night at 10 p.m., finishing by 5 a.m. the following morning.

The express lanes will close early, at 9 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

The night work allows contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to prepare the roadway for five additional weekend-long lane reductions to complete drainage improvements on the southbound lanes.

The next weekend lane reduction is scheduled to begin as early as 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17.

