Prepare for overnight closures on SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Drivers should plan for overnight closures on northbound and southbound State Route 167 in Kent, May 1 to 2 and May 4 to 5.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will install sign bridges and toll gantry structures as part of the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project.

This work may be rescheduled if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

May 1-2 Closure

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Kent will be closed overnight from South 212th Street to 84th Avenue South/Central Avenue North.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on May 1, and the road should reopen around 4 a.m. on May 2.

A signed detour will be in place. You can view the route here.

The following on and off-ramps will also be closed:

South 212th Street on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to 84th Avenue South

Central Avenue North on-ramp to northbound SR 167

Northbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 212th Street

May 4-5 Closure

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Kent will be closed overnight from 84th Avenue South/Central Avenue North and West Willis Street/SR 516.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on May 4, and the road should open around 3 a.m. on May 5.

A signed detour will be in place. You can view the route here.

The following on and off-ramps will also be closed:

84th Avenue South on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Willis Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167

Northbound SR 167 off-ramp to 84th Avenue South

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to Willis Street

