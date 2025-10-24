Power from the Vantage Wind Farm to power 26,000 homes through PSE

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy just started receiving power from the Vantage Wind Farm in Ellensburg.

The clean energy will power about 26,000 homes in Washington.

It’s part of a 15-year power purchase agreement between PSE and the wind farm, which the company signed with Invenergy in 2023, allowing them to acquire about 90 MW of clean energy from them each year.

This milestone helps PSE as we work toward meeting Washington state’s clean energy targets.

“We’re proud to deliver more clean energy to our customers,” said Ron Roberts, PSE Senior Vice President of Energy Resources. “We do this as we continue our unwavering commitment to provide safe and reliable service to customers, 24 hours-a-day 7-days a week, even on the hottest and coldest days.”

Since the passage of the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) in 2019, PSE has added more than 6,000 MW of renewable energy resources to its resource mix. About 2,033 MW of that generation comes from new resources from 11 projects built to serve the energy needs of our customers.

