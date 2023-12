TUKWILA, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reported a power outage affecting more than 2,300 customers Tuesday morning.

The outage in the Southcenter area of Tukwila was reported to have started at 4:08 a.m.

The cause was listed as vandalism. Crews are assessing the damage.

The estimated restoration time is 7:30 a.m.

