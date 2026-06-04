One seriously injured, four displaced after Graham house fire

A woman was seriously injured, and four residents were displaced after a house fire in Graham overnight.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched to the fire at around 12:45 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found “heavy fire conditions” with flames visible through the roof. Crews initiated a defensive fire attack to protect surrounding properties and bring the fire under control.

It took approximately 45 minutes to knock down the main body of the fire, and firefighters remained on scene overnight to monitor for hotspots and conduct fire watch operations.

CPF&R says that a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital with significant burn injuries, and four residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants with immediate needs and recovery support.

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