A large power outage has impacted customers in several King County neighborhoods.

According to Seattle City Lights, more than 12,000 customers were affected in the Central District, Beacon Hill, Hillman City, and Rainier Valley neighborhoods.

As of now, they have been able to restore power to many of the residents, but over 6,000 customers remain without power.

Seattle City Lights is investigating the outage, but the cause is unknown.

