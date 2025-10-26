The power is out! Here’s what you should and shouldn’t do.

This weekend’s storms knocked out power for thousands of people in the Puget Sound area. During a disaster situation, electric power can sometimes be out for hours. Other times, it can be out for days or weeks. It’s important to know how to keep yourself safe in this kind of situation.

Here’s what Public Health Seattle & King County recommends:

Check your breaker. See if a tripped breaker is the cause and can be reset. Sometimes the power outage will be limited to your own home.

Check your neighborhood to see if others are without power.

Report the outage. Call your utility company to report the outage and get updates on estimated restoration times. Call only once to keep the line open for other customers. For those living in the Seattle area, call Seattle City Light Power Outage Hotline at 206-684-7400. For others in King County, call Puget Sound Energy Customer Service at 1-888-225-5773 or report an outage online through your My PSE account at PSE.com.

Staying safe during an outage

Unplug your electronics. Disconnect appliances and electronics like TVs, computers, and chargers to protect them from power surges. Leave one light on to know when the power is restored.

Use flashlights for lighting instead of candles, which can cause fires.

Limit your cell phone use to essential communication so you can conserve your battery.

Dressin layers and use blankets to stay warm in the cold. Stay in one room to make it easier to stay warm.

Never use generators, grills, or gas stoves or propane heaters indoors. Doing so can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. These can also increase the risk of fire.

Check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs.

Plan for medical needs. If you have medical devices that require electricity, have a backup plan ready. In some cases, this may mean purchasing a generator or going to a health care facility that has backup power. People who use life support equipment should register with the local utility. When they do this, the utility company will make them a top priority for power supply repair and restoration.

Have an emergency kit. Make sure it is stocked with flashlights, batteries, and a battery-powered radio for updates.

What to do if you see a damaged or down power line

Stay back. Don’t get near any fallen or sagging power lines.

Call the utility company about the line.

If a line falls on your car, stay inside and call the utility company. Do not get out of your car until you are told it is safe to do so.

How to use a power generator

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the use of power generators.

Since most generators are powered by gasoline and can generate carbon monoxide gas, run them outdoors where the fumes will not make you sick.

Power generators should never be plugged into your home’s main electrical panel. This could result in serious injury or death. Instead, plug the generator directly into the appliance you wish to use during the outage.

How long does food in the refrigerator and freezer stay cold?

It is important to keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed to prevent the loss of cold air.

According to Public Health Seattle & King County, a fully loaded refrigerator may keep food fresh for about six hours.A fully loaded freezer may keep food frozen for up to two days.

If any food in the refrigerator or freezer is warmer than 41° F, throw it out. It could make you sick if you eat it.

