Possibly armed man steals generators from Silverdale Lowe's, deputies say

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Do you recognize the man in the photo?

He’s accused of stealing three generators from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Silverdale and threatening employees with a gun.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on February 21.

A store assistant manager told deputies the man walked into their receiving area, took the three Honda generators, and put them in a car. When he tried to leave through an emergency exit, the employee said the man set off an alarm.

When employees confronted him, the man said, “Get back, I have a gun,” and motioned as if he were reaching for a weapon, according to the assistant manager.

Deputies said the man left with the generators in a white four-door hatchback.

Anyone with information that may help find the man is asked to call 911 and reference case number K25-001544.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office asks for your help identifying a wanted robbery suspect.



The man pictured in this post is wanted for the robbery of a Lowe's Home Improvement store in Silverdale on February 21st. 1/3 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aCsXFuyX3O — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) February 24, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group