Possible snow, freezing rain on the way before our ‘deep freeze’ finally begins to thaw

The coldest temperatures are now officially behind us, but as we get into Tuesday, the main concern will switch to potential snow or even freezing rain.

Follow KIRO 7′s Pinpoint Forecast

While we’ll get above freezing (barely) in many spots on Tuesday afternoon, the air is very dry and precipitation falling into the dry air could cool areas back to freezing for a short time before the incoming “warm air” wins out as we head into Wednesday. This means we could see a mixed bag of rain/snow mix, wet snow, or freezing rain creating some tricky travel, particularly on untreated roads.

For most locations in the lowlands — particularly near the large bodies of water — travel trouble should be rather minimal and spotty, and it’s possible some of these locations just see rain as the predominant precipitation type. But we’ll be watching minute-by-minute as conditions change.

Eventually later on Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, the warmer air kicks surface temperatures even further above freezing and the precipitation type turns to all rain. Please be on alert this evening, because pockets of quick hitting and brief accumulating snow could fall along with some areas of freezing rain and minor ice accumulation tonight before turning to mostly rain late.

We do expect more significant travel trouble in Whatcom County and along the Strait as cold air will remain entrenched in these locations later into Tuesday night and Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning for Whatcom County where four to six inches of snow could fall with the potential for some freezing rain on top of that.

Northeast wind will actually increase a bit tomorrow, keeping the area insulated with cold air. More snow and potentially freezing rain is possible tomorrow as well. There is a Winter Storm Watch in Clallam County for the same reason, where snow and ice are both possible.

I have seen some computer models put snow totals as high as eight inches in Whatcom County, which is on the very high side of things. If heavier snow occurs in these spots, it could impact travel and schools in Whatcom and Clallam counties Wednesday morning.

There are no signs of a return to this kind of cold anywhere in the extended period, so once we exit this very cold weather pattern late Tuesday into Wednesday, we can say goodbye to the “deep freeze” for the lowlands for a while.

©2024 Cox Media Group