Portland police declare ‘unlawful assembly’ in clashes following ‘No Kings’ protest Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

“No Kings” protests in Portland Saturday were followed by incidents of property destruction and the city’s police bureau declaring an “unlawful assembly.”

KOIN-TV reports that around 7:00 p.m., following a day of peaceful protests, hundreds of people gathered at the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and broke down the facility’s front gate.

Federal agents temporarily repaired the front gate, but then it was broken a second time.

Law enforcement officers reportedly used pepper balls from locations atop the ICE facility in attempts to control the crowd.

Around 8:00 p.m., federal agents wearing gas masks detained two people.

KOIN-TV reported there were no visible signs of tear gas being deployed.

Last week, an appeals court blocked a ruling limiting federal agents’ use of tear gas outside ICE facilities during protests.

The reversal of the tear gas ban had some people who live near the Portland ICE facility concerned, since many reported experiencing health issues from chemical munitions.

By around 9:00 p.m., protesters were seen setting fire to both an American and a Nazi flag.

At 10:21 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau posted it would issued an audio statement, due to unlawful activity.

Police utilized a sound truck with a PA system to make the following audio announcement:

“This is Portland Police. To those near South Moody and South Bancroft, this has been declared an unlawful assembly. The area near South Moody and South Bancroft is now closed.

“All persons must immediately leave the area by traveling to the north on Moody or East on Bancroft. You shall obey all laws and pedestrian control devices.

“Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to citation or arrest. If necessary, crowd control measures, including impact munitions or other physical force may also be used if justified by law.”

The police bureau also released messages saying officers were there to ensure the event remains a safe and lawful gathering and that any observed criminal behavior could lead to arrests.

Police also urged participants not to start fires and to stay off ICE property.

The events took place after a series of “No Kings” rallies in Portland and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday. They were among hundreds of nationwide demonstrations against President Donald Trump, including those in Seattle and other Puget Sound-area communities.

The behavior of participants in those daytime demonstrations, which drew tens of thousands of people, was much more calm and family-friendly.

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