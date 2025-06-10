Portion of SR 516 in SeaTac to close for long weekend

SEATAC, Wash. — A portion of State Route 516 in SeaTac will be closed for the weekend.

The eastbound lanes of the highway will be fully closed between State Route 99 and Military Road South from 10 p.m. on June 13 until 4 a.m. on June 16.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the northbound Interstate 5 exit to SR 516 will also close at 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, through the early morning of Sunday, June 15.

Crews need to pave and stripe the highway to accommodate an expanded interchange opening later this summer.

A detour will be in place to direct drivers onto southbound I-5 to South 272nd Street. They will then be routed back onto northbound I-5 and exit at South 200th Street/Military Road South, then follow a signed detour back to SR 516. Northbound I-5 drivers wishing to exit SR 516 will also follow a signed detour.

The reconfigured SR 516/I-5 interchange will include new signals, multimodal improvements, and a new Veterans Drive South underpass to help all people travel through the interchange safely and efficiently.

©2025 Cox Media Group