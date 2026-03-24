Portion of SR 18 reopens after rocks removed near Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — All lanes of westbound State Route 18 have reopened just west of Interstate 90 at milepost 26.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the road closed this afternoon because of rocks in the road.

People traveling through the area were asked to seek alternate routes.

Trucks were asked to avoid Issaquah city streets or Issaquah-Hobart Road, which are not suitable for freight traffic.

No word on why the rocks were on the roadway.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map.

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