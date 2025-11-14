Portion of North Cascades Highway closes for the weekend

A stretch of Highway 20, also known as North Cascades Highway, is closed for the weekend because of wintry, wet weather.

The Washington State Department of Transportation made the decision to close the highway between Ross Lake Dam and Silver Star Thursday evening.

Crews will reassess on Monday, but there is no estimated time to reopen.

Each year, the highway typically closes because of conditions and avalanche risks.

The closure typically begins in November or December and lasts into the spring.

Last year, it closed on November 18 and didn’t reopen until April 22.

