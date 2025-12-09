Local

Portion of Hood Canal Bridge blocked after semi hits power pole, another car

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Hood Canal Bridge crash
HOOD CANAL, Wash. — There is a crash blocking the west end of the Hood Canal Bridge.

According to Washington State Patrol, a semi-truck hit a pole and another vehicle.

The powerlines may have energized the semi-truck.

Public utilities crews are on scene to help.

Troopers are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

No word on when the crash will be cleared or what caused it.

