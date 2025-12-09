Portion of Hood Canal Bridge blocked after semi hits power pole, another car

HOOD CANAL, Wash. — There is a crash blocking the west end of the Hood Canal Bridge.

According to Washington State Patrol, a semi-truck hit a pole and another vehicle.

The powerlines may have energized the semi-truck.

Public utilities crews are on scene to help.

Troopers are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

No word on when the crash will be cleared or what caused it.

🚨#Hoodcanalbridge: There’s a blocking collision on the west end of the HCB involving a semi that struck a pole and another vehicle. The powerlines possibly have energized the semi. PUD is on scene. Delay travel if possible. pic.twitter.com/AXnIBYGEor — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) December 9, 2025

