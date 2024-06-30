Port of Seattle approves 10-Year agreement with Carnival for sustainable cruises

SEATTLE — On June 25, The Port of Seattle and Carnival Corporation agreed on a 10-year plan to reach its zero-emissions sustainability goal, economic development opportunities and boost the economic impact of the cruise industry in the region.

The 10-year plan builds on the existing relationship between the Port of Seattle and Carnival.

Elements of the agreement include:

Bringing around $186 million in revenues and at least 550,000 passengers annually

Advance the Port’s 2027 shore power goals where all berths will be equipped with power plugins by 2027

Collaboration on the development of alternative fuels for the cruise industry

Develop a local sourcing program that supports small, diverse, disadvantaged, local, and tribal suppliers

Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines (Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Cunard brands) promote overnight stays in Seattle that will economically impact the region

Support of education programs and workforce development of the maritime workforce in the region

“This long-term agreement provides economic certainty for the Port and local businesses who depend upon cruise, while also strengthening our partnership,” Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck said. “Carnival Corporation has been a valuable partner for constant innovation on environmental sustainability and expanding economic opportunity.

“Our guests love Seattle’s stunning natural beauty, urban charm, and eclectic assortment of attractions, and as our gateway to Alaska, one of our top markets globally. The Port of Seattle has long been a valued partner in our mutual ongoing success,” Josh Weinstein, chief executive officer of Carnival Corporation & plc said. “For the past 20 years, we have worked closely with the Port of Seattle to pioneer shore power and secure the cruise industry’s role as a vital economic engine for the region

The Port of Seattle was the first port in North America to offer shore power at two cruise berths.

Carnival Corporation brands make up nearly half of all port cruise calls.

