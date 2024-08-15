Port Angeles woman indicted in Pullman kidnapping case

The fiancé of a man charged with international kidnapping in the disappearance of his two-year-old daughter is now the third person indicted in the case.

On May 29, Nadia Cole vanished from Seattle Tacoma International Airport just before she was supposed to board a flight to Italy with her parents.

They say the trip was a celebration after she graduated with honors from Washington State.

Parents say that before boarding the flight, Nadia asked her mom to watch her phone and luggage while she went to the restroom.

Instead, police say she met up with her fiancé, Aaron Aung from Moscow, Idaho, and his 2-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

According to court documents, Aung was supposed to return the girl to her mother but never did.

The three ran away to Mexico together and police say they were detained by authorities in July.

The girl is now in the care of Arizona Child Protective Services.

Cole is scheduled to appear in court on September 6.

The other person charged in the case is Aung’s father.

