Popular sports bar Angry Beaver in Greenwood sees another setback

SEATTLE — There have been more struggles for the Angry Beaver in Greenwood.

The bar is a popular spot for Seattle sports fans but has had to face a few setbacks.

The owner posted a photo on Facebook after someone threw a rock through the front window over the weekend.

“Well, nothing like kicking a beaver when he’s down,” says the Facebook post. “Somebody decided to throw a rock through our front window this weekend. As if it’s not hard enough already. And, of course, insurance is dragging their knuckles. I’m doing my absolute best though. Keep sharing the GoFundMe campaign. I’m so behind the eight ball right now it’s not even funny. But I will persevere, and we will get reopened eventually. #beaverstrong”

The bar is still recovering from a burst pipe earlier this month.

It has a GoFundMe to help re-open as soon as possible.

“It should take us about a month to get the doors reopened,” says the GoFundMe. “Any contributions will help to make us come back, stronger and better than ever and we are grateful for even your kind thoughts! Thank you!”

