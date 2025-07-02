Popular Seattle burger chain expanding to another city in western WA

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A popular Seattle burger and shake chain is expanding.

Lil Woody’s will be opening in Tacoma by early next year, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

The restaurant will be nestled in the Stadium District sometime in early 2026.

Lil Woody’s named best Washington burger in 2024

Lil Woody’s was named the best burger in Washington by Reader’s Digest last year.

“Lil Woody’s works with local vendors to source the ingredients used at its Seattle locations, so you’ll get hand-cut fries made from Washington potatoes, handcrafted buns made in Tacoma, and beef from neighboring Oregon,” Reader’s Digest wrote. “The namesake burger is simple and delicious.”

The restaurant first opened in Capitol Hill in 2012, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

Tacoma’s Lil Woody’s location will be in the former Harvester diner building, The Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

