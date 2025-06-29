Pomas Fire grows to almost 1,600 acres

The Pomas Fire burning in the Glacier Peak Wilderness has grown to 1,591 acres as of Saturday, June 28, according to officials.

The fire began on June 13 and was at 0% containment as of June 23.

It is currently burning about 36 miles northwest of Entiat, according to the Wildland Fire Application Information Portal, burning dead timber left behind from the 2015 Wolverine Fire.

“The Pomas Fire is actively burning in dead and down timber in steep terrain in the Glacier Peak Wilderness,” the Wildland Fire Application Information Portal stated. “Winds continue to spread the fire, which has moved north into Ice Creek and northeast into Aurora Creek just west of Borealis Peak. The fire behavior includes spotting and group tree torching along with active backing and flanking activity.”

🔥Pomas Fire Update June 23, 2025 The Pomas Fire is burning in heavy dead and down timber from the 2015 Wolverine Fire... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Investigators believe a lightning strike caused the fire. Eighty-one fire personnel are on site, fighting the flames, with one helicopter assisting above.

Trail and campground closures

The following trails are closed, according to the Wildland Fire Application Information Portal:

Entiat River Trail

Cow Creek Trail

Myrtle Lake Trail

Larch Lake Hiker Trail

Larch Lakes Trail

Silver Falls Trail

Garland Peak Trail from the saddle south of Fifth of July Mountain to the junction with Pomas Pass Trail

Pomas Pass Trail

Ice Creek Trail

Snowbrushy Trail from the junction with the Entiat River Trail to Milham Pass

45 Mile Drive Trail

Duncan Hill Trail from the wilderness boundary to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail

Anthem Creek Trail

Pyramid Mountain Trail from Saska Pass to the junction with Snowbrushy Trail

South Pyramid Creek Trail

Cool Creek Trail

Wilson Creek Trail

North Fork Entiat River Trail

Fwern Lake Trail

Pugh Ridge Trail

Butte Creek Trail

Shetipo Creek Trail

Three Creek Trail

Upper Tommy Trail

Klone Peak Trail

Upper Mad River Trail north from the junction with Trail No. 1426

Additionally, the Glacier Peak Wilderness on the Entiat Ranger District, including Ice Lake and Myrtle Lake, is closed to the public.

The following campgrounds are also closed:

Silver Falls

Cottonwood

Three Creek

Spruce Grove

North Fork

Snowshoe Spring

For a full list of closures, including road closures, click here.

You can find an informational video, as well as updates on the fire, here.

©2025 Cox Media Group