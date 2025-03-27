Police warn that scammers are targeting WSU student athletes

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department says someone is targeting athletes at Washington State University.

According to police, the person is calling parents and claiming to be a member of the department or with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“The scammers are telling parents their student-athlete was arrested and requesting money to keep their name out of the press,” the department says.

Officers are urging the public not to provide or confirm any personal or financial information to someone they don’t know.

If anyone is worried that the police department is trying to reach them, they can instead call (509) 334-0802.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this scam or another one is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at (509) 332-2521 to file a report.









©2025 Cox Media Group