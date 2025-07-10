Police: Two teens arrested in Seattle stabbing of 17-year-old girl

SEATTLE — Seattle police confirmed Thursday that two teenagers had been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl in West Seattle last weekend.

According to SPD, Marysville police arrested a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday, July 8.

Police report the stabbing happened early in the morning of Saturday, July 5, following a reported robbery in West Seattle, according to a release from the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

At around 12:20 a.m. in the Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood, officers arrived and saw blood on the door of the house before going inside.

Police believed the suspects were still inside and found the teen victim with multiple stab wounds while suffering significant blood loss, SPD said.

Officers booked both teens into Youth Service Center for investigation of second-degree attempted murder.

Seattle Police Homicide and Assault Unit detectives are continuing to lead the ongoing investigation.

